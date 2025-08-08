In a surprising twist to the viral “biryani bone” controversy from Gorakhpur, a group of youths held a press conference today claiming they were falsely accused by a local restaurant using misleading CCTV footage. The incident took place on July 31 at ‘Biryani Bay’ restaurant, where the group had gone for dinner. A controversy erupted when a bone was allegedly found in a veg biryani, and the restaurant released CCTV footage showing a youth placing something into his plate—claimed to be a bone. But now, the youths say the video actually shows Shashank Singh placing a green chilli, not a bone, in his veg biryani. They claim the plate with the real bone was different and not shown in the footage. Emotionally distressed, the group said they were defamed, insulted publicly, and can no longer face society. “Please help restore our image,” they told the media. Gorakhpur ‘Bone in Veg Biryani’ Controversy: New Twist As CCTV Reveals Customers Planted Bone To Avoid Payment at ‘Biryani Bay’ Restaurant, Owner Releases Video Evidence.

Gorakhpur Youths Claim Falsely Accused in Biryani Bone Row

Video Allegedly Shows Youth Planting Bone in Veg Biryani

गोरखपुर के रेस्टोरेंट में 13 दोस्त खाना खाने पहुंचे। बिल न भरना पड़े, इसलिए उन्होंने वेज खाने में हड्डी मिला दी। हंगामा कर दिया कि सावन महीने में वेज खाने में हड्डी खिला दी गई। CCTV से सच्चाई सामने आई। रेस्टोरेंट मालिक ने पुलिस ने धक्के लगवाकर हंगामा करने वालों को बाहर निकलवाया। pic.twitter.com/wABdld5CGz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2025

