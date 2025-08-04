A controversy at Gorakhpur’s popular Biryani Bay restaurant took a dramatic turn after CCTV video footage allegedly exposed a staged attempt to defame the eatery. On July 31, a group of 12-13 people accused the restaurant of serving bones in vegetarian food. The diners claimed that the incident hurt their religious sentiments amid the holy month of Sawan. However, the claim was refuted by owner Ravikar Singh, who released video footage showing a member of the group discreetly placing a bone from a non-veg plate into a veg dish. Singh has called for strict action against the individuals for defamation and incitement, saying it was an act to avoid paying the bill. ‘Forced to Bathe in Open’: UP Police Female Recruits Protest Lack of Basic Amenities at Gorakhpur Training Centre (Watch Video).

Gorakhpur ‘Bone in Veg Biryani’ Controversy

लड़कों ने ही वेज बिरयानी में मिलाई थी हड्डी..CCTV से हुआ खुलासा बिरयानी बे रेस्टोरेंट में वेज बिरयानी में हड्डी डालने वाला एक विडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है. इसके पहले इसी रेस्टोरेंट का एक और वीडियो वायरल हुआ था जिसमें बेज बिरयानी में हड्डी मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया था.… pic.twitter.com/MlYGPsLHuS — Guljar Malik (@GuljarMaliklive) August 3, 2025

Video Shows Man Placing Bone In Veg Dish

ये रहा पूरा वीडियो बताइए सावन में झूठ बोलकर, पैसे न देकर, दुकानदार से झगड़ा कर ये सावन मना रहे हैं। आज कल धर्म को सिर्फ धंधा बनाने में लगे हुए हैं। pic.twitter.com/7MMkE0Xxhe — Pooja Singh (@RJpooja12) August 4, 2025

