Delhi police on Thursday arrested four people, including 2 women, in connection with the rape case of three minor girls in the Rohini area. Reportedly, one of the accused took the girls to a house in Rohini on August 6, where they were sexually assaulted. "Both the women were also present in the room when the alleged incident of rape took place. Both ladies have been arrested and sent to Judicial Custody for 14 days, said Delhi Police. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

