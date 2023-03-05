The Indian Navy successfully launched the BrahMos carrying an indigenous Seeker and Booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday. The missile test was carried out from a Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer warship. BrahMos Aerospace is continuously working on increasing indigenous content in the missile. Indian Navy To Deploy ‘Made in India’ Fire Fighting Bots on Aircraft Carriers INS Vikrant, Vikramaditya.

BrahMos Missile Launch:

