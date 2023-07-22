Ever since the harrowing video of tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur came to the fore, comments have been pouring in to condemn the incident. Now, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has condemned the incident and called it "very unfortunate." He added that PM Narendra Modi took cognisance of the ghastly incident. On Thursday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case and molestation case filed by six woman wrestlers. Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked, Gang-Raped by Mob; Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Condemns Manipur Sexual Violence Incident:

VIDEO | "Manipur incident is very unfortunate and reprehensible. PM Modi took cognisance of it," says BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. pic.twitter.com/f2Gse9uJhh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2023

