A shocking incident occurred in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad where a group of women allegedly attacked Dedeepya Ravu, a local female corporator of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). The attack left her with minor injuries. Following the incident, Dedeepya Rao’s husband filed a complaint with the police. According to details, a dispute over flex banners once again flared up in the Jubilee Hills constituency. In this context, some local women attacked the BRS corporator. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. As she was getting into her car, the women who had gathered attacked Dedeepya Rao. As a result, she sustained minor injuries. Later, along with her husband Vijay Mudiraj, Dedeepya Rao lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station. Meanwhile, local women have accused Maganti Gopinath of instigating the incident. In response to their complaint, the police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. Andhra Pradesh: TDP and YSRCP Workers Clash, Hurl Stones and Bottles at Each Other in Palnadu (Watch Video).

BRS Corporator Attacked in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana: Unidentified women attacked Jubilee Hills BRS corporator, Dedeepya Rao, last night. Police registered a case against the attackers. "This incident happened last night. We have registered a case against the women who had attacked the corporator," says R… pic.twitter.com/IXoBNosCDq — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

