In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old married woman, Reena, and her 20-year-old lover, Karan, died by suicide just days after their affair was discovered by Reena’s family. Reena hanged herself at home following a dispute with her husband, who had confronted her after spotting the couple together. Upon learning of Reena’s death, Karan took his own life by hanging himself at a nearby goat farm. Both lived in the same village of Utrawali and had been involved for about a year. Their bodies were found on Monday morning, June 30, shocking the local community. Bulandshahr Shocker: Masked Goons Mercilessly Thrash CNG Pump Salesman With Sticks After He Asks Them to Pay for Fuel in UP; Video Goes Viral.

Married Woman, Younger Lover Found Dead in UP Village

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला बुलंदशहर में 36 साल की रीना ने घर में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। इसकी जानकारी जैसे ही 16 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड करण को हुई तो उसने भी फांसी लगा ली। कुछ दिनों पहले फैमिली ने दोनों को एकसाथ देख लिया था। रीना को उसके पति ने डांटा भी था। pic.twitter.com/APj6B0ComX — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 30, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)