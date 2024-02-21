In a suspected case of food poisoning, over 500 individuals fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ during a religious event in Lonar, Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, according to officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday night during the ‘Harinam Saptah’, a week-long religious programme at Somthana village in Lonar taluka. Several attendees began experiencing symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and fainting spells shortly after consuming the ‘prasad’. Immediate medical attention was sought, with several individuals being rushed to rural hospitals in Lonar and Sultanpur for treatment. Due to a shortage of beds at the hospital, several patients were treated on the road, with saline bottles hung from ropes hooked to trees. The local authorities are investigating the incident. Mass Killing of Dogs in Telangana: FIR Registered Against Macherla Village Sarpanch, Village Secretary and Others for Allegedly Poisoning 70 Canines.

Buldhana Food Poisoning

