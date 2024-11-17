A video going viral on social media shows a Land Rover Defender car being engulfed in flames in Gujarat's Vadodara. According to reports, the car allegedly caught fire when it was parked on the roadside in Vadodara. A video of the "burning" car has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, firefighters can be seen trying to douse the car on the blaze. Vadodara IOCL Blast: Explosion Triggers Fire at Indian Oil Corporation’s Refinery in Gujarat, Workers Evacuated (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire in Vadodara

A massive fire broke out in a Land Rover Defender car parked on the roadside. Location: Vadodara, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/V2ZlgUdJ5i — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)