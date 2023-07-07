In a bizarre incident, a man was found wearing a burqa in Saunshi village of Kundagol Taluk, located in the Dharwad district, in an attempt to take advantage of the Shakti scheme implemented by Karnataka government. The scheme provides free bus rides for women on State transport buses. The incident came to light when alert locals at the Saunshi bus stand noticed the individual dressed in a burqa and behaving suspiciously. Karnataka Women Fight in Bus Video: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Women Passengers on KSRTC Bus Over Seats.

Man Wears Burqa to Get Free Bus Ride

