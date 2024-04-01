Patiala on Sunday arrested three employees of Cake Kanha bakery while raids are still underway to nab the owner, Gurmeet Singh, in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl. The detainees were identified as Ranjeet, Pawan Mishra, and Vijay Kumar. They were produced in the court today. Police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the bakery under sections 273 (whoever sells, or offers or exposes for sale, as food or drink, any article which has been rendered or has become noxious) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased’s mother. Patiala Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating Birthday Cake in Punjab, Bakery Shop Owner Booked (Watch Video).

Patiala Birthday Tragedy

Patiala police have named four people in the Cake Tragedy, and a case under section 304 has been registered against Gurmeet Singh, Ranjeet, Pawan Mishra, and Vijay Kumar. The police have arrested three of them, who are workers at the bakery, and today produced them in court. The… pic.twitter.com/BhF85TpVoh — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)