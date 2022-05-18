The Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 6 pm on Wednesday, May 18 in connection with the SSC appointments scam. Earlier in the day, the court termed irregularities in the School Service Commission's appointments of teaching, and non-teaching staff in the 2016 panel as a public scam.

Check tweet:

