Canada on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four Sri Lankan state officials over human rights violations during the armed conflict in Sri Lanka from 1983 to 2009. Sanctions were put on Former Presidents Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake, and Lt Commander Chandana P Hettiarachchithe for "gross & systematic violations of human rights" in Sri Lanka’s civil conflict, ANI reported. India Provides 75 Buses to Sri Lanka to Support Public Transport System.

Canada Imposes Sanctions Against Four Sri Lankan State Officials:

