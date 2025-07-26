The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to a man accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl, stating that befriending a girl does not give a man the right to have sex with her without consent. Justice Girish Kathpalia observed that even if there was consent, it would hold no legal value as the girl was underage at the time. “Merely because a girl befriends a boy, the latter cannot be given liberty to indulge in sexual intercourse with her without her consent,” the court said, adding that even consent from a minor is not lawful. According to the FIR, the accused, a construction labourer in Vikaspuri, befriended the girl in April 2023 and raped her multiple times till November, threatening her to stay silent. He was later booked under charges of rape, stalking, and under POCSO. The man claimed the girl was a major and the act was consensual, but the court relied on her school records and found no ground to grant bail. What Should Be the Age of Consent for Sex? Here’s What Government Told Supreme Court on Petition Against Law Criminalising Consensual Romantic Relationships Among Adolescents.

No Right to Sex Just Because of Friendship, Says Delhi HC

