In a big relieaf to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filling income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22 till December 31. The deadline is extended for those taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited and who file their ITR using ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms. DEarlier, the last date of filing ITRs was September 30.

