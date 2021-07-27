The central government on Tuesday approved financial assistance worth Rs 62,903 lakhs for flood and landslides in Karnataka in 2020, and Rs 70,100 lakhs for Maharashtra for the flood of June-October 2020:

Central Government approves an amount of Rs 62,903 lakhs for flood and landslides in Karnataka in 2020, and Rs 70,100 lakhs for Maharashtra for the flood of June-October 2020, from National Disaster Response Fund. pic.twitter.com/GhUdmd22tE — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)