In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a man was seen ringing the doorbell of an apartment in Sun City’s Hyder Shah Kote area in Hyderabad before forcibly snatching a gold chain from a woman’s neck and fleeing the scene. The woman, visibly distressed, is seen in the footage pleading for help after the thief made his escape. The crime occurred within the jurisdiction of the Narsingi Police Station. A case has been registered, and authorities are currently investigating the incident based on the CCTV evidence. The police have assured that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspect involved in the daring chain-snatching. Robbery Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Masked Men Storm Jewellery Shop in Akbar Bagh, Thrash Owner and Flee With Lakhs; Video Surfaces.

Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Thief Snatches Chain After Ringing Doorbell, Caught on CCTV In a brazen act, a thief snatched a 4-tola gold chain from a woman’s neck moments after she opened the door on the first floor of an apartment in Haidarsha Kota Sun City, under the jurisdiction of Narsingi… pic.twitter.com/u8p1BS3t24 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 19, 2024

