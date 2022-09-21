At least 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route at around 6:30 am on Wednesday near Bihar's Kumau station. The accident took place on the DDU-Gaya rail route. Resulting, operations on the Gaya-DDU rail section of the Howrah - New Delhi rail route are stalled, informed Indian Railway.

Goods Train Derails Near Kumau Station:

Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | 20 coaches of a goods train derailed on the DDU-Gaya rail route, at around 6:30am near Kumau station (Rohtas district of Bihar) of DDU-Gaya rail route. Operations on Gaya-DDU rail section of Howrah - New Delhi rail route stalled: Indian Railway DRM DDU pic.twitter.com/DESVTdjkxq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022

