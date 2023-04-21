Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Mann Ki Baat on September 25 2022, urged people to come up with suggestions for names of cheetahs reintroduced from Namibia and South Africa. Subsequently, a competition was organized on the Government of India platform mygov.in from September 26 to October 31, 2022. Now, the government has released the names of the cheetahs and the winners of the competition. The Prime Minister congratulated the winners of the competition who suggested new names for Namibian and South African cheetahs. Check out the names of the cheetahs in the video below. Madhya Pradesh: All 12 Cheetahs Brought From South Africa to Kuno National Park Released From Quarantine to Bigger Enclosures After Official Clearance.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Winners

Congratulations to the winners and hoping that the Cheetahs continue to remain happy as well as healthy. https://t.co/gnGh0Y0PFw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2023

