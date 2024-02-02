A fire, triggered by a cylinder blast, broke out in a house in Siddharth Colony, located in the Chembur area of Mumbai, last night. The incident resulted in injuries to nine people, all of whom have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has confirmed that the fire is now under control. Fire in Goregaon Building: Blaze Erupts in Mumbai High-Rise, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Chembur Fire

Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a house in Siddharth Colony located in the Chembur area of Mumbai due to a cylinder blast, last night. 9 people were injured in the fire. All the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The fire has been brought under… — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

