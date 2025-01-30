An overloaded truck of private quarry meets with an accident near the Sothupakkam flyover in Tamil Nadu. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, an overloaded private quarry truck met with an accident in Chengalpattu. According to news agency IANS, the overloaded truck of a private quarry lost control and collided with another truck near the Sothupakkam flyover. The accident caused a severe traffic jam. A video of the accident has also gone viral on social media. Chengalpattu Road Accident: Father, 2 Kids Killed As Car Collides With Another Vehicle on Chennai-Tiruchi Highway in Tamil Nadu.

Truck Meets With Accident Near Sothupakkam Flyover

Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu: An overloaded private quarry truck lost control and collided with another truck near the Sothupakkam flyover. The accident caused a severe traffic jam pic.twitter.com/cvQKwiW1dM — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

