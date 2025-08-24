A 200-year-old palace crumbled like a house of cards amid heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur early Saturday morning, August 23, partially collapsing near Purani Tehsil. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows sections of the historic building falling and causing damage to nearby structures, though fortunately no one was injured as the school housed inside had not yet opened. Officials attributed the collapse to weakened structural integrity due to continuous rain and began assessing the site for further risks. Bhind Wall Collapse: Minor Boy Dies After Dilapidated Wall Collapses on Him in Madhya Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

200-Year-Old Palace Collapses in Chhatarpur Amid Rain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)