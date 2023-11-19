The Chhath Pooja festival is celebrated today, November 19, across the country, with people participating in Chhath Pooja festivities. The four-day-long Chhath Pooja festival, which began on November 17, includes holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, standing in the water to offer prasad and araghya to the rising and setting sun, which will attract lakhs of people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered "argha" to God Sun in Patna during the Chhath Pooja 2023 celebrations in Bihar. Pictures of Nitish Kumar celebrating the Chhath Pooja festival have also gone viral on social media. Chhath Pooja 2023: Toxic Foam Floats in Yamuna River Ahead of Chhath Puja Festivities (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Celebrates Chhath Pooja festival

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offered 'argha' to God Sun in Patna as part of #ChhathPooja2023 celebrations (Pics: JDU) pic.twitter.com/H1vXs31P8W — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

