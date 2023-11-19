The festival of Chhath Pooja is being celebrated with much fervour and gaiety today, November 19, across the country. Amid all this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also celebrated Chhath Pooja in Lucknow. A 53-second video clip, which has gone viral, shows Yogi Adityanath offering "arghya" to the Sun God as part of the Chhath Pooja 2023 celebrations. Besides, a large number of devotees were also seen offering "arghya" to God Sun, at Gomti River ghat in Lucknow. Chhath Pooja 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers 'Argha' to Sun God in Patna During Chhath Pooja Celebrations (See Pics).

Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Chhath Pooja festival

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered 'arghya' to God Sun as part of #ChhathPooja2023 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/1FmLaarmeI — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Devotees Take Part in Chhath Puja Celebrations

#WATCH | UP: A large number of devotees offer 'arghya' to God Sun, at Gmoti River ghat in Lucknow, on the occasion of Chhath puja. pic.twitter.com/zICROGiNaE — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)