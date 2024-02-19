Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday, February 19, garlanded the Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj statue on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024. A 1-minute 44-second video clip showing Goa CM Pramod Sawant garlanding the statue of the renowned Maratha King on his birth anniversary has also gone viral. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai's Chembur. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shivaji Jayanti, is widely observed in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. It must be noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti is celebrated on two different dates every year. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue of Maratha King in Chembur on Occasion of Latter’s Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Goa CM Garlands Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

#WATCH | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant garlanded the statue of Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of 'Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti'. pic.twitter.com/MrfznoFqX8 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

