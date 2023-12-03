On Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023, outgoing CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I accept the people's mandate and we are now in the opposition. We need to introspect the reason for our loss. I want to congratulate BJP.” In Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janta Party has registered an unexpected victory, crossing the majority mark as the counting of votes is still underway. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark in State, Wins 51 Seats; Leads in Three.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Congress's Defeat

#WATCH | On Congress's defeat in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, outgoing CM Bhupesh Baghel says "I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. I accept the people's mandate and we are now in the opposition. We need to introspect the reason for our loss. I want to congratulate… pic.twitter.com/sqelmSu282 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)