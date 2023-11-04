In a shocking incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ratan Dubey was murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur just days ahead of assembly polls. On being asked about Naxal involvement, the cops said that a team has been dispatched to the location and anything in this connection will be clear after the probe. BJP Leader Kaka Arjun Gunned Down by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

BJP Leader Killed in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh | A BJP leader (Ratan Dubey) was murdered today in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, said Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P. On being asked about Naxal involvement, the IG said that a team has been dispatched to the location and anything in this… — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 4, 2023

