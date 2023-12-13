Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, December 13, took oath as the fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Science College ground in Raipur. Sai, a tribal face and political veteran who served as a Union Minister, emerged as the dark horse of the week-long suspense over the chief ministerial post of Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh CM-Designate Vishnu Deo Sai Offers Prayers at Jagannath Temple in Raipur Ahead of Oath-Taking Ceremony (See Pics).

Chhattisgarh CM Swearing-In Ceremony:

#WATCH | BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Raipur pic.twitter.com/p30zAmgxgq — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Vishnu Deo Sai Takes Oath as Chhattisgarh CM in PM Narendra Modi's Presence

#WATCH | PM Modi attends the swearing-in ceremony of Chhattisgarh CM-designate Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur pic.twitter.com/fdnimtaarr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)