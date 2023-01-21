A video has been going viral on social media from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. In the viral video, a couple is seen romancing on a moving bike on a busy road. In the video, a boy and a girl are seen getting romantic on a moving bike as the boy is riding the bike and the girl is sitting on the tank of the bike facing the boy. The girl is seen hugging and kissing the boy in the video. Some people captured the incident on their mobile and made it viral on social media. In recent times, many such videos have surfaced on social media. A young couple was seen romancing on a moving two-wheeler in the busy Hazratganj area in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Couple's Indecent Stunts On Moving Two-Wheeler on Busy Road Goes Viral, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video:

भिलाई : चलती बाइक पर कपल का रोमांस pic.twitter.com/G6WNu5lJ0K — Anoop mishra rahul (@rahulmi50606036) January 21, 2023

