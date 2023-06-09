A fire broke out at a commercial complex at Lalganga market in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday morning. Fire tenders along with the Police are currently present at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Gole Bazaar SHO, Yogesh Kashyap said,"No casualties or injuries have been reported. Two fire tenders are here." Delhi Hospital Fire Video: 20 Newborns Rescued After Blaze Erupts at Medical Facility in Janakpuri Area.

Blaze Erupts at Commercial Complex in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | A fire broke out at a commercial complex at Lalganga market in Raipur today morning. Firefighting operations underway. Fire tenders and Police are present at the spot Gole Bazaar SHO, Yogesh Kashyap gives details on the incident; says, "..No casualties… pic.twitter.com/DKyfq5pscr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 9, 2023

