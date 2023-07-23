Meet Karmila Toppo, an extraordinary female teacher who crosses the river daily to reach the school and teach students in Dhaurpur, Chhattisgarh. Toppo crossed the river by foot from Balrampur to Dhaurpur, ensuring she arrived at the school on time. Despite the challenges posed by the lack of bridges or other means of transportation, Karmila Toppo's dedication to education remains unwavering. "Here, there are two rivers on my way, which I cross. There is no other way. I come every day for the future of the children", said Karmila Toppo. "This teacher is doing her work very sincerely". "I would expect similar work from other teachers as well". "Other teachers should also be loyal to their duty and reach school on time", said Balrampur Collector Remigius Ekka. Maharashtra Shocker: Students Risk Lives to Reach School, Use Boats to Cross Chulband River in Bhandara’s Awali Village (Watch Video).

Teacher Crosses River To Reach School in Chhattisgarh

Balrampur Collector Remigius Ekka praised school teacher Karmila Toppo for her dedication and urged all teachers to reach school on time like her.

