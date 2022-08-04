On Thursday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana recommended Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor. Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month. Justice Lalit will become the 49th Chief Justice of India.

Check tweet:

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today recommends Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor. Justice Lalit to become the 49th CJI. Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month. pic.twitter.com/AfJJc8652V — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

