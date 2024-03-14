Following the footsteps of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday, March 14, 2024, that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state. In 2019, Vijayan introduced a motion in the legislature denouncing the discriminatory nature of the law and declaring that Kerala will not be implementing it. CAA Rules Notified: Tamil Nadu Will Not Implement Citizenship Amendment Act, Says Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declares, "Citizenship Act (CAA) will not be enforced in Kerala." pic.twitter.com/nnj2UseVM0 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

