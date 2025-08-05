A village was washed away and several people were feared missing after a major cloudburst struck the Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday, August 5. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya informed that a major cloud burst has occurred in Dharali near Harsil. "In Uttarkashi's Harsil region, following reports of damage in Dharali due to a rise in the water level of the Kheer Ganga stream, police, SDRF, the army, and other disaster response teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at the site. In light of this incident, everyone is advised to maintain a safe distance from the river. Please ensure that you, your children, and livestock stay away from the riverbanks," the Uttarkashi Police said. Scary video and photos of the cloudburst emerged, showing houses being swept away with the force of the triggered flood. More details are awaited. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain Lashes Several Areas of State, 1 Person Swept Away in Kali River.

Flash Floods Hit Dharali in Uttarkashi

🛑 उत्तरकाशी, हर्षिल क्षेत्र में खीर गाड़ का जलस्तर बढने से धराली में नुकसान होने की सूचना पर पुलिस, SDRF, आर्मी आदि आपदा दल मौके पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में जुटे हैं। उक्त घटना को देखते हुए सभी नदी से उचित दूरी बनायें। स्वयं, बच्चों व मवेशियों को नदी से उचित दूरी पर ले जायें। pic.twitter.com/tAICzWQUzc — Uttarkashi Police Uttarakhand (@UttarkashiPol) August 5, 2025

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand | Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya says a major cloud burst has occurred in Dharali near Harsil. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Cloudburst in Dharali

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Cloudburst causes massive destruction in Dharali Uttarkashi. More details are awaited.#Cloudburst #UttarakhandNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vFx2rEUHvv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)