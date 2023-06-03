A video of Indian Edtech founders reportedly said to be locking in their employees is going viral on social media. The 34-second video clip shows the gates of an Indian edtech company Coding Ninjas locked with chains as the guard stands to supervise. Sharing the video, Twitter user Ravi Handa said, "Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this." However, after the video went viral, Ankush Singla, co-founder of Coding Ninjas said issued a statement saying that the incident took place day last week in their sales office. "The doors got locked for 10-15 min because of a misguided action by a sales leader. Nonetheless, a mistake which we profoundly regret," he added. Shukla further said that this should have never happened and also said that it was immediately rectified. Google India Employee Says He Was Sacked From Company Despite Being Star Performer For Month, Shares Emotional Post on LinkedIn.

Employee Exploitation and Degrading Working Environment in Corporate World

Get the Hell Out of This Country

Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this. pic.twitter.com/zTFuN6vDCm — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) June 3, 2023

A Mistake Which We Profoundly Regret

This was an incident which happened one day last week in our sales office. The doors got locked for 10-15 min because of a misguided action by a sales leader. Nonetheless, a mistake which we profoundly regret. This should have never happened. It was immediately rectified — ANKUSH SINGLA (@ankush__singla) June 2, 2023

