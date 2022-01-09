Bengaluru, January 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress party's Mekedatu Padayatra rally as an attempt by the party to "fool the people." He also added that a notice has been served to Congress for taking out the padayatra for violating COVID-19 norms. Congress on Sunday launched its 11-day padayatra seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project on Sunday morning. The Padayatra started from Sangam in Ramanagara district with a large number of Congress workers and leaders including CLP leader Siddaramaiah.

Congress party has undertaken politically motivated Mekedatu padayatra to fool the people... A notice has been served to Congress for taking out the padayatra violating Covid norms. Action in accordance with law would be taken for any violation: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/XOhkYXbkBo — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

