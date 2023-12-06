The Madras High Court recently directed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to consider AYUSH at par with Allopathy for insurance claims. The court asked IRDA to consider Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) treatments at par with allopathy while dealing with insurance claims. The order, which was passed on November 21, also stated that it was "discriminatory" on the part of insurance companies to "give preference to allopathy over AYUSH treatments", or to fix different maximum caps and reimbursement amounts for AYUSH and Allopathy treatments in one's insurance schemes. Madras High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Protesting Teachers, Says 'Right To Protest Peacefully Significant Feature of a Democratic Country Like India'.

HC on Allopathy

