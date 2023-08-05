Two police officers are in critical condition after being shot Friday night during a traffic stop in Orlando, Florida. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the officers attempted to stop a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation out of Miami. The two suspects are on the run, and a manhunt is underway to find the shooters. US Shooting Video: Five Injured, Two Critically After Shooter Opens Fire in Michigan Shopping Centre.

BREAKING: Two police officers have been shot in Orlando, Florida

#BREAKING 2 police officers in critical condition after being shot in Downtown Orlando, Florida; suspects on the run after carjacking vehicle

