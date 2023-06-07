Days after the horrifying Odisha train tragedy, Coromandel Express reached Balasore Railway Station on Wednesday in its first journey since the triple train accident. The train left from West Bengal's Shalimar at 3:30 pm. On 2 June 2023, the triple-train accident involving the locomotive killed 288 people and injured close to 1,000 people. Days After Odisha Train Accident, Ill-fated Coromandel Express Set to Resume Services Today (Watch Video).

Coromandel Express Arrives at Balasore Railway Station:

#WATCH | Coromandel Express, one of the trains involved in a triple collision in Odisha's Balasore, reaches Balasore railway station pic.twitter.com/uLi2Lkw4FH — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

