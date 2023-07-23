In connection with the most recent incident of "tomato robbery" in the city, the Bengaluru police stated they had detained a couple from Tamil Nadu while still searching for three other people. The police said on Saturday that they had taken custody of two Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu, residents including M Bhaskaran, 38, and Sindhuja, 35. Rakesh, Mahesh, and Kumar have not yet been apprehended by the police despite aiding the couple in stealing the tomatoes valued Rs 2.5 lakh. The accused stole the tomatoes from a farmer, who later went to police to get a case registered against them. Tomato Vehicle Robbery in Bengaluru: Truck Carrying 2,000 kg Tomatoes Stolen by Unidentified Miscreants Near Chikkajala Amid Price Hike.

Couple Steal Truck Loaded With Tomato Belonging to a Farmer in Bengaluru

They took the truck later to Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu thinking Karnataka cops won't follow them. Later, they abandoned the vehicle. Two other accomplices are absconding (2/2) pic.twitter.com/l0ggPbZd0S — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) July 23, 2023

