Sarpanch says that 36 deaths have occurred in 27 days here due to cough and cold.

Bihar | Villages in Sakra Block of Muzaffarpur wears a deserted look as people avoid going out on streets amid #COVID19 pandemic. Sarpanch says that 36 deaths have occurred in 27 days here due to cough and cold. (18.05.2021) pic.twitter.com/EHMsTjAt8z — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)