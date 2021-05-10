Thousands Gather During Funeral of Zila Qazi in UP's Budaun Flouting COVID-19 Norms:

Despite Covid threat, thousands of people gathered during the funeral of Zila Qazi in UP's Budaun district. Most of the people were not wearing masks. @Uppolice have registered an FIR on Monday. @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/sC4fanQp19 — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) May 10, 2021

Budaun Police Have Registered Case In This Regard & Investigation Is Underway:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)