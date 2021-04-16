Harsh Vardhan Visits AIIMS Trauma Centre to Assess Healthcare Infrastructure Amid Rise in COVID-19 in Delhi:

Watch now! Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi to assess healthcare infra in view of rising #COVID19 cases in the city.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/jWRXj2cVKz — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) April 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)