"We Allowed states to Impose Restrictions As Per Their Analysis of Situation," Said Union Home Minister Amit Shah About the Surge in Coronavirus in The Country:

For the last three months, we have allowed states to impose restrictions as per their analysis of the situation. Every state is fighting the virus differently and is in a different situation. - Shri @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) April 18, 2021

