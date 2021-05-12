Maharashtra Temporarily Suspends COVID-19 Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group Amid Shortage of Vaccines:

Vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope after state Cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/hZIoJqqevP — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

