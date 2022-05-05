The Government of India (GOI) on Thursday took strong objection after the World Health Organisation (WHO) released excess mortality estimates of COVID-19 without adequately addressing India’s concerns. It said that despite India's strong objection to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates, the WHO released the estimates. "Validity of models used, & data methodology are questionable," the GOI said.

Check tweet:

