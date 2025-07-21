In a shocking incident from Punsia village in Bihar's Banka district, two uncontrolled stray cows brutally attacked and trampled an elderly man, leaving him seriously injured. The incident caught on CCTV video shows the man getting off his bike when the cows suddenly charged, knocking him down and trampling him mercilessly. Bystanders rushed to help, pulling the man to safety, but one cow continued the assault even as he was being rescued. As people tried to fend off the cows with sticks and stones, another man was attacked and injured while attempting to intervene. Bihar Rains: 25 Killed in Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms in Several Districts (Watch Videos).

Elderly Man Trampled by Cows in Bihar

Stray Cows Attack Two Men in Banka

बिहार के बांका में बेकाबू गायों ने बुज़ुर्ग को बेरहमी से कुचला, CCTV में क़ैद दर्दनाक मंजर बिहार के बांका ज़िले के पुनिसिया गांव में दो बेकाबू गायों ने बीच सड़क पर एक बुज़ुर्ग पर हमला कर दिया। बुज़ुर्ग को बुरी तरह सींगों से मारते हुए कुचल डाला। पूरी घटना CCTV में क़ैद हुई है pic.twitter.com/wWYldiepUD — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)