In a shocking incident in Kalwan, Nashik district, a 4-year-old girl was attacked by a stray cow while riding a bike with her parents, narrowly escaping serious injury. The attack, captured on CCTV, occurred around 6 PM on September 30, showing the girl sitting behind her father as her mother tried to get on the bike when the cow charged at them. The father attempted to drive away, but the cow continued to pursue and gore the child. Hearing their screams, local residents rushed to the scene and managed to drive the animal away. Cow Attack in Nashik: 2 Stray Cattle Trample Elderly Man to Death in Maharashtra, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Stray Cow Attacks 4-Year-Old Girl on Bike in Nashik

#Maharashtra: In a disturbing incident that has reignited concerns over stray cattle in Kalwan, a town in #Nashik district, a 4-year-old girl narrowly escaped death after being viciously attacked by a stray #COW The event, captured on CCTV@nextminutenews7 Video pic.twitter.com/Uxt5EGGQYH — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)