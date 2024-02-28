The Supreme Court recently set aside the conviction of a husband booked for abetting the suicide of his wife in 1993. The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also sounded a note of anguish about the long ordeal faced by the accused. "The criminal justice system of ours can itself be a punishment. It is exactly what has happened in this case. It did not take more than 10 minutes for this Court to reach to an inevitable conclusion that the conviction of the appellant convict for the offence punishable under Section 306 of the IPC is not sustainable in law. The ordeal for the appellant started some time in 1993 and is coming to the end in 2024, i.e. almost after a period of 30 years of suffering," the bench stated. The Supreme Court acquitted the husband of abetment case in 10 minutes. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Abetment

