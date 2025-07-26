Forest officials on Saturday, July 26, rescued a 6.3-foot-long female saltwater crocodile from a pond in Endulalapur village near Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park, Kendrapara district. Alerted by villagers who spotted the reptile, the forest team took nearly three hours to safely capture the crocodile in the presence of locals. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Veterinarians later confirmed the animal was healthy, and it was released back into its natural habitat. Officials believe the crocodile may have strayed into the pond during high tide. No injuries or attacks were reported. Forest Dept Sounds Alert over Possible Crocodile Attacks in Odisha's Kendrapara.

Crocodile Rescued Safely From Odisha Village Pond

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)